Highlonesome – Linda Orick

The death angel sure has been busy lately. Another one from Highlonesome passed away. Loren Maggard, Troy and Edith’s son. People will miss him. He was a very thoughtful person. He loved to visit.

Sympathy to his wife, Hazel, sister Barbara Day, children Lisa, Leslie and Lee, and grandchildren. He had lots of friends and relatives.

Jan. 21, 2019 – Monday, I had a shot in my knee. It is better. Jan. 22, James’ sister Chris Lakey had surgery. Seven hours is a long time. We sat with her husband, Chris, their daughter, Wendy, and her children, Hunter and Shelby; and her sister, Kathy Lunday. Jan. 24th, I had a aorta test. It was negative.

Jan. 15, James cut some wood and we hauled it. I am not much help with my sprained knee.

Anyone who is missing a dog, it is at the Dillon Morrison place on Boulders Fork.

I read Quad Cities that Martha Twitty writes. I know of her and some of her relatives. She was wondering who Tattie Maggard was. That is the reason I wrote last week of some of her relatives. That was not in her interview. It makes a difference knowing or knowing of who you are reading about. Martha wrote about the Willis Spring. Many people hauled water from there. It was their main source of water for drinking bathing, cooking, and doing laundry.

Jan. 25, Friday, it snowed like we might get a good one.

James keeps busy feeding our Ashley wood stove, and feeding the birds.

Daryl Armour recently visited Junior and Betty Halcomb.

Nadia Hull has a new, great grand baby. James and I saw her daughter, Kelly Rhodes at Mercy Hospital and Kelly’s daughter, Jamie, was there on Monday, Jan. 21st. Congrats on their new little member to the family. Jamie and husband are building a new home on T highway. They will be close to Nadia and Kelly and they can help spoil the grandchildren.

Saturday, James and I took back Tattie’s books and left them with her mother-in-law, Neva Maggard.

We passed the Jim Willis Spring. It does not look natural. But the long pipe is still carrying water. George Morrison’s place where his parents, Bill and Mattie lived, had a lot of limbs out due to the ice storm. And at Iona Maggard’s place, the ridge had lots of tree damage. Clint and Shelbie Marler have tree threatening their house. I think we have had enough winter this year. Let’s get back to the 60’s and 70’s.

I talked to my niece, Shelby Parham. Her mom, Lyn Halcomb was doing better.

I heard the former Brenda Price passed away. I went to school with her. Several remember Johnny Johnson, she is his sister-in-law, his wife, Wanda’s sister.

Tues. Jan. 29th, James and I visited his sister, Chris Lakey. She is doing well after her surgery. She needs some of my weight. She lost 19 pounds before surgery. She is so sweet and we are glad God blessed her during her surgery and recovery.

David Halcomb visited us Tuesday evening. Rex Halcomb visited during the week.

Get well wishes sent to Dillon Morrison. After his hospital stay, he will stay in rehab for therapy. And Happy Birthday Dillon!

A very large crowd attended funeral services for Loren Maggard at Mt. Olive and the visitation at Clinkingbeard’s.

We had nice weather Sunday. We went to Garrison Church. Rev. Jeremy Gilbert preaches there anyway most of the time. Good crowd out. And good service.

Our family seems to be having a lot of sickness. When it hits, it goes like wildfire. We sure need your prayers.

Happy birthday to Jerry Nelson, Feb. 3rd and my husband, James, Feb. 6th.

My nephew, Gary Harvill, is in the hospital and please pray they can do something for him so he can come home and enjoy his family.

We have all kinds of storms in our life. Gracie William got James a sail boat that sits on our desk it says: Don’t tell God how big your storm is; Tell the storm, how big your God is.