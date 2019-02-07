Herald Seeks Submissions for Student Art and Writing Review

By Michael Boyink

Calling all 13 year-old to 18 year-old writers and artists in Douglas County! The Herald wants to show you off to the rest of the world.

We’re accepting submissions for our first-ever Student Art and Writing Review, to be published as a special Douglas County Herald insert on Thursday, March 28th.

The publication is open to home-schooled, private-schooled and public-schooled students.

Student writers can submit Critical Essays, Journalism, Poetry, or Short Stories/Flash Fiction.

Artists can submit works in the following categories; Architecture & Industrial Design, Oil & Watercolor Painting, Photography, Digital Art, Ceramics, Drawing & Illustration, Fashion, Print-Making, Sculpture, Mixed Media, Jewelry, and Comic Art.

The Douglas County Herald will award two ‘Editors Choice’ prizes in the form of $50 gift cards, one in the writing category and one in the art category.

Additional awards will be announced as interest in the publication grows.

All entries need to be submitted digitally (use digital photographs of physical pieces). Writing submissions are limited to works from 500 – 1500 words long.

To submit please visit:

https://tinyurl.com/DCHStudent (requires a Google account).

All entries are subject to approval by the Douglas County Herald.

Deadline for submissions is Thursday, March 14th.

Any questions can be emailed to studentsubmissions@douglascountyherald.com.