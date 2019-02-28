Happy Home – Peggy Potts

Feb. 24, 2019 – Sunday morning services opened by Bro. Royce greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Opening prayer by Sister Sharron. We had the pledges for the flags and for the Bible. We sang for Jesus.

Sunday School began with Bro. John opening with prayer. The scripture for the lesson was found in John 12:12-50. Title for the lesson, “Triumph and Tragedy.” Key verse,

John 12:23. It was good lesson with some discussion and comments.

We gathered the coins for Christ. It was time to sing for the lord. We sang some great hymns with some good messages. We gathered the gifts for the Lord with Bro. Royce praying blessings on them. We had specials from Sister Peggy.

Bro. Russ opened the morning service with prayer. The titles of the morning message, “Jesus Answers Job’s Question.” He used scripture mainly from the book of Job and the 14th Chapter. It was a very good message from the Lord. Bro. Russ closed the message and dismissed in prayer.

The evening service began with Bro. Russ opening in prayer. We had prayer requests and praise reports. We sang for the Lord. We tried some new songs but we need some practice on them. We had specials from Bro. John and Sister Juanita.

Bro. Russ opened the evening message with prayer. He continued in the book of Job Chapter 2:9-10. The title of his message, “How the Foolish Talk.” It was a good message from the Lord. Bro. Russ closed with a prayer circle. I believe this circle brings us closer together as a church family. Everyone is in the circle, but everyone chooses to pray or not when it comes their turn. It is a special time.

Before I close the article, I wanted to say what a great time we had at our monthly singing Saturday night. We had a good group of singers and I think most everyone sang. It was a great time in the Lord. Put it on your calendar, the 4th Saturday of the month, Singing at Happy Home Church at 6 p.m.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.