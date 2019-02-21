Happy Home – Peggy Potts

Because of weather, we had no services Sunday morning, Feb. 10. Our evening services opened with prayer by Bro. Russ. Following the prayer, we had prayer requests and praise reports. Time to sing for the Lord. Then we had specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Sharron, Bro. Mac and Sister Sara. We gave our gifts to the Lord, with Bro. Mac blessing them.

It was time for Bro. Russ to bring us a good message from the Lord. He opened with prayer. The title of his message, “The God of Our Faith” relying on scripture from Hebrews, Romans and other selections. We had a circle of prayer with Bro. Russ leading in prayer and dismissing the service. It was a good service. The Lord was in our presence.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.

Feb. 17 – Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Prayer by Bro. Russ. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus. Time for Sunday School. Because of the weather, our Sunday School leader was unable to be here, so Bro. Russ filled in for Bro. John. Bro. Russ opened with prayer. Scripture for the lesson was John 12:1-11. Reading was followed by comments and discussion.

We sang Happy Birthday to Sister Sara and Happy Anniversary to Bro. Mac and Sis. Sara. We gathered coins for Christ and it was time to sing for the Lord. We gathered the gifts for the Lord with Bro. Mac blessing them. We had specials from Bro. Mac and Sis. Sara.

Bro. Russ brought us a good message from the Lord. He opened with prayer. The title of his message was, “The Prayer of Jabez” from 1 Chronicles 4:10. It was a good message from the Lord. Bro. Russ closed with prayer and blessed the food we were about to enjoy. It was our monthly dinner.

The evening service opened with Bro. Mac greeting all. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Sis. Juanita led in prayer. We sang for the Lord and had specials from Bro. Mac and Sis. Sara. Also, Sis. Juanita blessed us with a special.

Bro. Russ opened with prayer and gave us a good message from the Lord. He used scripture from Matthew 6:9-13 about “The Lord’s Prayer.” It was a good message. We had a circle of prayer with Bro. Russ closing the circle. We retired to the fellowship Hall and enjoyed cake, pie, ice cream, and more. A fun time for all. It was a good day in the Lord.

Our monthly singing will be Saturday night, Feb. 23rd at 6 p.m. Please notice that we changed the starting time to 6 p.m. We hope to see you for some good music.

