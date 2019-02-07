Happy Home – Peggy Potts

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Prayer by Bro. John Hamilton. We sang for Jesus.

Sunday School began with Bro. John opening with prayer. Scripture for the lesson found in John 10:1-21. Key verse, John 10:11. It was good lesson form the Lord. Time to sing for the Lord. We gathered the gifts for the Lord. Prayer by Bro. Mark. We had specials from Bro. John Hamilton, also Bro. Mac and Sister Sara.

Bro. Russ opened with prayer. Title of his message, “Not saved.” Scripture for his message found in Jeremiah 8:20, Ecclesiastes 12:1, Romans 3:20-24, Romans 5:8, 10:9, 10:13, 2nd Corinthians 2. Bro Russ closed with prayer.

Our evening service began with Bro. Mac greeting all. Bro. Mac asked for prayer requests and praise reports. Opening prayer by Bro. Royce. We sang for the Lord. We had specials from Bro. Mac & Sis. Sara.

Bro. Russ opened with prayer. He used Ephesians 4:10-12 and Matthew 9:37-38 for his scripture. An evangelist is someone who spreads the gospel to the people.

We had a good circle of prayer with Bro. Russ closing in prayer. It was a good day in the Lord.

Have a great day. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.