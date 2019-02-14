‘Greetings From:’ –– A New Feature from Herald Editor

By Michael Boyink

“So, where are you from?”

We only recently moved to Ava. When people hear that, they naturally ask us that question.

And it’s surprisingly hard to answer.

I might just say “Michigan” and leave it at that.

And that’s true.

But there’s a longer answer.

To tell that one, I have to go back eight years. That’s the last time we were really “from” Holland, Michigan.

In September of 2010 I loaded my wife and two kids into a pickup truck and left Michigan, towing a 30-foot fifth wheel behind us.

What started as a one-year family homeschooling adventure turned into an eight-year way of life.

I worked from the road, building websites and writing content for clients.

We schooled our kids along the way, taking advantage of museums, ranger programs, and local classes for activities like surfing, archery and curling.

Before getting off the road last year, we’d logged tens of thousands of miles visiting 42 states. We made life-long friends. We outgrew the RV. We totaled the truck.

And more.

So much more.

Beginning this week I’ll be writing a weekly column called “Greetings From:”, based on the experiences, places, and people we encountered while living full-time on the road.

I hope by reading you’ll get a glimpse of the beauty our country has – both in its landscapes and in its people.

Look for Greetings From: to be on the back page of the Herald’s A section each week.