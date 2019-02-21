Greetings From: Durango Colorado

Durango, Colorado

By Michael Boyink

“Do I ever cross your mind…uninvited?”

An old Ray Charles song asks that question.

Old trains-like old memories-sometimes cross our paths uninvited.

If the memory is happy we’ll throw an arm out the window and wave as it passes. If it’s not, we’ll distract ourselves while wishing it would hurry up.

Sometimes in trying to recreate a favorite memory we end up derailed.

My favorite childhood vacations were in the Durango area. I visited twice with my parents and siblings.

We parked our 1970-something Winnebago motorhome next to gurgling streams in National Forest campgrounds.

We jeeped and dirt-biked the San Juan gravel mountain roads. We hung hummingbird feeders and hand-fed squirrels. We hiked to crystal-clear mountain lakes.

I even remember the smell – clear mountain air with a hint of Ponderosa Pine.

When I hit the road with my own wife and children I knew we’d have to go back to Durango.

And we did. Twice.

The first time was a late spring visit. Not much was open. It snowed and we left.

A couple years later we accepted jobs at a Durango campground as seasonal “camp-hosts”. Our hope was that with 5 months in the area I’d get to savor my childhood memories and pass similar ones to my family.

It didn’t work out. The park was mis-managed. We worked too much to explore the area. MsBoyink had altitude-related health issues. We ended up leaving early.

Trains are a mixture of cars. Some cars are open-sided. Some are closed. Some carry coal.

I left Durango with a mixture of memories. Those happy childhood memories remain, yes, but muddied and conflicted from trying to re-create them.

Sometimes it truly is best to leave well enough alone.

Starting service in 1882, The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge 45-mile ride is considered one of the top ten scenic train rides in the world. Learn more at http://www.durangotrain.com.