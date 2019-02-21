Girdner – Jeannie Pierce

We lost a sweet lady from our church this week. Sis. Naomi Stephens went home to be with the Lord. She will be missed by so many, she was a blessing not only to her family, but many others. Prayers for her family.

Just received word this morning that the Breeding family needs our prayers. Their dad, Kenny Breeding has gone home to the Lord as well this morning.

So many in need of prayer. Our Bro. Leon is still facing treatment and stands in need of prayer.

We had our wild game supper Saturday evening and enjoyed the fellowship and singing afterwards. Bro. Rod Humbyrd came and sang a few, Sis. Doris, Bro. Jimmy, Monte, Charlee, Maggie, Jozie, Journey all sang and Bro. Gary, Bro.Paul, Bro. Leon & Sis Doris sang a special and myself as well.

Sunday morning, Sis. Maxine’s message was from James 5:16-18 Spiritual Champions. Without prayer, we cannot be spiritual Champions. We need to be able to reach heaven for those in need. In verse 16, it says the effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much. It then goes on to say Elias was a man subject to like passions as we are. When he prayed that it might not rain and it did not for three years and six months. He then prayed again and the heaven gave rain!

Oh, that we could and would all have those effectual fervent prayers for those in need today.

Sunday evening, Sis. Maxine’s message was from James 1:1. A servant of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ. That should be all of our desires to be able to say that of ourselves as James did here in the scripture. Maxine spoke of how one sweet friend of hers, Sis. Freeda Holt, had made such an impression on her life through the years and gave her a yearning and desire, a whetting to want to know more about God. It’s so good when we have these special people before us giving us encouragement and desire. We too need to pass this on to others that they too may see in us a loving God. As Sis. Maxine said, we need to be who we say we are.

Prayers for all the ones in our families, church, and community who have lost loved ones, and continue to have such hard times.

Blessings on everyone.