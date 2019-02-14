Girdner – Jeannie Pierce

A week of all kinds of weather! Today is just beautiful, shows to be 61 right now! Spring is just around the corner. I always think of the verse in Ecclesiastes 3:1 To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven. I believe we can see Gods work in every season, and enjoy it.

So many are in need of prayer. For both healing, spiritual, and just the trials we have in this world. My heart goes out to so many as I remember them in prayer and ask that you remember them as well. The Breeding family, Bro. Leon, Barb Smith, Nuel & Zelma, and those unspoken names God knows all about. For all the elder people in our community who are facing life alone and struggling. I sure can say our family is blessed, we have each other and our health is good.

Sunday, at church my brother-in-law, Larry shared with us his reading before Sunday School. He always does a great job as our superintendent, but today I just enjoyed it so much. I think maybe because I had thought of where God brought me out of this last week, it had been on my mind, and so thankful for his forgiveness for all my wrong decisions in life. Reading in Psalms 40, it speaks of God bringing us out of a pit, out of the miry clay, setting our feet on a rock, and established our goings. He put a new song in my mouth. Larry told how the night he got saved his Aunt, Jean Roberts had told about the night she was saved and how God had brought her out of the miry clay. Larry shared a lot more of his thoughts on this and it was so good.

From his reading, I was also taken back to a time, when I was working at the factory. I had a good friend, who didn’t always live for the Lord. She liked to enjoy a joke and sometimes got a little carried away. Well she was truly trying to live for the Lord, she’d rededicated her life to God. One day at break, it was her birthday, and some of the workers decorated her desk up with some, not too appropriate things. I remember she cried and cried. And I told her, you just gotta keep living for the Lord, they will see you are living for the Lord and then they will know you have made a change.

I’ve never forgot that day and how hurt she was. People won’t forget. They sometimes keep bringing your past up, but I’m so thankful we all have a loving God, that when we ask him into our lives, he forgives us all our sins. That means past ones too, and he remembers them no more!

Sis. Maxine’s message was from 1 Corinthians 9:24-27 pitfalls of a Christian. In many areas of life there are races to be in, many run the race, but one receives the prize. As you read here in the scripture, you see they do it for a corruptible crown, a prize. It will fade away. The race we are in for the Lord is an incorruptible one, it is an eternal one, one that will last through all eternity. So as we run this race, we must strive until the end, when we receive that incorruptible crown! We must strive to not let all the pitfalls we come to through this walk of life to get us to stumble or slack off from our race. We must keep our eyes focused on that final goal, a home in heaven, with Jesus Christ our Lord.

We all have different things to get us sidetracked from our journey, that pull us aside from serving God to the fullest! Whether it be the past, grudges, guilt, or a new thing the ole devil knows might draw us away from God. GOD is the author and finisher of our faith, as it reads in Hebrew 12:2, let’s renew our strength daily, stay in his word, and He will give you the strength you need. In Galatians 6:9, it says we SHALL reap, in due season, if we faint not.

Our pastor shares so many good scripture with us to ponder on through the week. I am so thankful God gives her these things to pass on to us and she is obedient in doing so.

If you don’t have a home church, you’re welcome to come and worship with us on Sundays, and out again on Wednesday evenings for some good Bible study. We have a class for all ages!

We will be having our wild game supper, Saturday, Feb 16th at 5:30, with singing.

Everyone is invited!

God bless each and everyone this week and have a great weekend!

Find you a church somewhere and go see what the Lord has to say through someone’s preaching or enjoy someone’s good testimony or song! God has something special for you!