Gentryville – Ella May Daugherty

Fri. Feb. 15 – Dark and drizzling this afternoon, not really cold enough to freeze yet. I don’t have much news.

I had to have a new hot water heater installed this week. I still had a tea kettle but I was always heating water.

I haven’t had much company. Bertha Scherer visited me yesterday morning and Dean brings my mail some days.

Get well wishes to go all the sick. I heard this morning Doug Fredrick has pneumonia. I saw where Ruby Satterfield had been having health problems. I hope she does better. I do so enjoy her writings.

My great grand daughter Lauryn Snodgrass had the misfortune of breaking her left wrist yesterday at school. On the playground, a boy had run into her.

There was a death last week over by Blackjack. James (Jimmy) McCleary, and another occurred this week, Jeff Massey. Jimmy was buried at Blanche and I guess Jeff will be too.

My prayers are with the sick and those who have lost loved ones.

Until next time, take care and God Bless.

Thought for the day: I can find comfort and peace in studying the Bible.