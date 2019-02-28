Gamma Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Holds Meeting

The Gamma Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma met Saturday, Feb. 9 at the United Methodist Church in Cabool, MO.

After a short business meeting conducted by the president, members from Willow Springs presented the devotion, special music, and a program.

Marla Burgess’ devotional was a Valentine’s theme of love, referencing I Corinthians. LeEtta East sang “The Servant’s Song” accompanied by Faye Walker.

Diane Schroeder introduced program speaker, Sheri Noble, clinic administrator of the Good Samaritan Care Clinic of Mountain View, Missouri.

Ms. Noble gave an overview of Dr. Jon Robert’s vision of a Christian-influenced health care facility that serves uninsured residents of Howell, Shannon and Texas counties. Dr. Roberts saw the need based on socioeconomic factors such as financial need, geographic area (less access to healthcare compared to more metropolitan areas), and fewer employers providing health insurance. The clinic opened in 2004 and is supported entirely by donations from community partners, churches, organizations, and individuals.

Over 125 medical, dental, pharmaceutical, nursing, and administrative volunteers staff the clinic on a rotating basis.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Ms. Nobel was presented with a certificate and a donation for the clinic from Gamma Phi Chapter.

The United Methodist ladies served the meal.