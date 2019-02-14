Gainesville – Sherri Beasley

Hello from Gainesville Health Care Center. We have been busy getting ready for our Valentine’s Day party. Edna Hannaford, Carol Lease and Sheila Dunn made cards to hand out at the party; Robin Strong decorated our front entry, and Jami Bridges decorated the dining room. Later in the week, Delphia Holmes, Carol Lease, Sheila Dunn, and Edna Hannaford helped Jami make Valentine’s Day bags for the cards and candy everyone will get. Our king and queen will be crowned during the party so there is still time to stop by the front office and vote. Our king contestants are Don Harden, David Peirce and C.L. Sapp. Our queen contestants are Sheila Dunn, Delphia Holmes and Ardith Reed.

Carol Lease, Sheila Dunn, and Edna Hannaford had a great time playing bean bag toss. Delphia Holmes gave me a few hints on how to build another bean bag toss, so we may have to try it out this summer. John Wayne movies are always a hit, so Jami popped some popcorn so Dorcas Rackley, Edna Hannaford, Sheila Dunn, Ida Mae Huse, LeRoy Porter, Betty Price, along with several other residents, enjoyed watching The Sons of Katie Elder. We did a new craft where you make roses out of ribbons. Jami and Lizzie, Opal Huelsenbeck’s daughter, helped Delphia Holmes, Ida Mae Huse, Sheila Dunn, Edna Hannaford, Carol Lease, and other ladies make the roses. The ladies said that the roses turned out just beautiful. Debbie Cobb had Bible study with Carol Lease, Edna Hannaford, and Sheila Dunn. Vonetta Kelley, C.L. Sapp, Edna Hannaford and Sheila Dunn enjoyed a competitive game of dominoes.

We had a special guest, Allan Deyo, join us during lunch on the 6th. He played the most amazing songs while many residents sang along. We look forward to seeing him again next month. Lessie Pierce enjoyed visiting with her son, Sid Pierce, and her daughter, Beth Pierce Baker. Jewel Davis enjoyed a visit from her son, Ray Davis. Keith and Deborah Coffer brought C. L’s great-grandchildren by for a visit. David Peirce celebrated his birthday on the 3rd and Calla Mathy celebrated her 99th birthday on the 10th. Calla had a big birthday party surrounded by her family. I stopped in to wish her a happy birthday and she told me and Lori VanEperen that she was still perfect, just like the good Lord made her.

January’s safety drawing winners were Kellie Thomas, Carin Clift, and Lynda Jennings. Our January employees of the month were Lori VanEperen, CNA, Joyce Miller, laundry and Shelly Curtis, dietary. We appreciate your dedication, hard work, positive attitudes, safe work habits and compassion for those you care for. We have such a great team.