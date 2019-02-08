Fritz’s Adventure and Cherish Kids Invite Foster and Adoptive Children and Families For Day of Fun

Fritz’s Adventure and Cherish Kids will host the second annual “Cherish Kids Day at Fritz’s Adventure” on Sunday, Feb. 10 , 2019, from 2 – 6 p.m at Fritz’s Adventure in Branson, Mo. All foster and adoptive children and families and those interested in foster care and adoption are invited to attend. During the event, foster and adopted children will receive free admission, and family members of foster and adoptive children will enjoy a special admission rate of $10 per person. Families must bring proof of adoption or traveling papers for foster children.

Cherish Kids is on a mission to find homes for over 13,000 children in foster care in Missouri. The organization will host an informational meeting for families interested in learning about foster care and adoption in the upper loft at Fritz’s Adventure at 3 p.m. Families interested in attending informational meetings must RSVP to reserve their space by emailing info@cherishkids.org , and those who attend an informational meeting will also enjoy the special admission rate of $10 per person.

All are welcome to support foster and adoptive children in Missouri by visiting Fritz’s Adventure on this special day. A portion of all proceeds will go to Cherish Kids in support of their mission to find a loving home for all displaced children across the U.S.

When:

Foster care and adoption informational meeting: 3 p.m.

Location :

Fritz’s Adventure

1425 MO-76

Branson, MO 65616