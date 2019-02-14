Freeman A. Porter

Freeman Albert Porter, 82 years, 6 months, 0 days old, of Squires, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on February 5, 2019 at the Ava Place.

Freeman was born August 5, 1936 in Girdner, Missouri to Evert Lee and Amanda M. (Plumb) Porter.

Freeman worked on the family farm his entire life enjoying cattle and horses. He also worked at Davis/Irby Tire Shop. Freeman worked outside the home on various jobs such as mowing, baling, and hauling hay. One of his most favorite activities was driving his tractor. He also enjoyed cutting wood for the family as well as anyone else in need. Freeman worked hard all of his life.

He was a Christian and attended the Girdner Union Church regularly and enjoyed carrying songbooks to the Fourth Sunday Singings. He was always willing to help anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Arthur Porter.

Freeman is survived by his sister, Sybil Ruth (Porter) Gheer and husband, Fleming, nieces, Nolajean Moyer and husband, Jerry, of Squires, and Beth Ann Porter of Seymour, a sister-in-law, Gustava (Moore) Porter of Seymour, great niece, Tiffany Harris and husband, Christian and their children, Jonathan, Zoe and Laney, of Lamar, a great nephew, Silas Porter of Seymour as well as many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Freeman were Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, Missouri with burial following in the Murray Cemetery. The visitation was Friday from 10:00 a.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Oren Alcorn.

Memorials may be made to Murray Cemetery Fund, Ava Place, or Gideon’s International. Online condolences may be made at www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com