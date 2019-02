Frances (Fran) Schmitt, 95, of Ava, Missouri departed this life February 9, 2019 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare, Ava, MO. She was born February 25, 1923 in Ogden, Utah.

Memorial services will be conducted Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 6:00 in the Sandy General Baptist Church.

Cremation and all arrangements are under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.