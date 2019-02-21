FFA Week: Garrett Cunningham’s stocker steer calves

This group of stocker steer calves belong to Garrett Cunningham, freshman FFA member. FFA week is February 16th through 23rd and Garrett has been participating in FFA activities along with other Ava FFA members this week.
