February Board Meetings

Douglas County Commissioners meet each Monday and Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Douglas County Courthouse.

Ava Board of Aldermen meet on the second and fourth Tuesday each month. Meetings begin at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall.

Ava R-I School Board convenes on the third Thursday each month. Meetings are held on campus in the school in the board room. This month the board meets on Feb. 21.

University of Missouri Extension holds council meetings on the fourth Tuesday each month at 1:00 p.m. in the commissioner’s office.

Chamber Board Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month. To be a guest or add an item to the agenda, contact the Chamber office.

Skyline R-II School board will meet on Wednesday, February 20.