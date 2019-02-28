Euneeda Heath Lynn, 87 years, 6 months, 14 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed on to Heaven on February 24, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO with her children by her side.

Euneeda was born August 10, 1931 in Hebron, MO to Elmer and Mildred (Graham) Elliott.

On November 8, 1947, Euneeda and Edker Elmer Heath were united in marriage at Ava, MO and were blessed with five children. Elmer preceded her in death in 1994.

Euneeda owned and operated a quilting and fabric shop, Fabric Plus, located on the square in Ava. She and Elmer also operated a dairy farm and raised beef cattle. They had also worked with Douglas County Division of Family Services and fostered several kids over the years. In addition, Euneeda worked at Rawlings Sporting Goods in Ava for several years.

Euneeda was an avid gardener, loved sewing, crafting, and quilting. She machine quilted for many local folks, as well as all over the country.

On June 10, 2001 Euneeda and Rev. Charles Jefferson Lynn were united in marriage at Seymour, MO.

Euneeda and Charles loved going to various churches to receive the word of God and to play their guitars and sing gospel music. She became an ordained minister in 2004 and started a church, Living Word Tabernacle, in the basement of her store in town.

Euneeda was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Edker Elmer Heath, and Charles Jefferson Lynn, three sisters and one brother.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses: Reba & Ronald Walker of Kansas City, MO, Joe & Belinda Heath of Ava, MO, Deloris & David England of Warrensburg, MO, Wanda & Mike DeArmon of Lee’s Summit, MO and Linda & Jerry Tooley of Willow Springs, MO, seven grandchildren: Christa Poss, Michael Walker, Wesley Heath, Heather Duddridge, Jared Heath, Dannie DeArmon, and Angie England, 11 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, one sister, Ilene Sauls of Jefferson City, MO and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Euneeda will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Pleasant Home Cemetery, Drury, MO. A visitation will be prior to service from 9:30 a.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating will be Rev. Jerry Tooley. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.