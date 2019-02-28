Etta Mae (Garrison) McBride, age 91, of Cushing, Oklahoma passed away on February 25, 2019 in Linwood Nursing Home. Etta Mae was born December 12, 1927 in Ava, Missouri, the daughter of Floyd and Sylvia (Archer) Garrison. Etta Mae was a farmer, rancher, waitress, baker, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, bingo player deluxe and lifetime member of the Cushing VFW Lady’s Auxiliary.

Etta was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert L. McBride; her daughter, Donna Jean (McBride) Rathbun; brothers: Howard, Jim, Freeman; sisters: Leonia and Wyonia.

Etta Mae is survived by her son, James R. McBride and wife, Linda; granddaughter, Amy Coy and husband, Scott; grandson, Roy Crooks; great granddaughter, Tara Coy; great grandson, Tyler Coy; her brother Jerry and two sisters, Helen and Brenda.

Services will be at Palmer Funeral Home on Friday, March 1st. Condolences to www.palmermarlerfh.com.