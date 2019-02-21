Echo Bluff State Park Hosts Dark Sky Astronomy Event on Saturday March 2

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, FEB. 15, 2019 – Come to Echo Bluff State Park for a Dark Sky Astronomy Program from 7:30-9:30 p.m., Mar. 2. Meet on the “Sky Porch” at Bluff Top Pavilion parking lot. The Dent County Astronomers will have their scopes set up and ready to view constellations and the Milky Way. Learn about how light pollution obstructs our view of the sky in cities and towns around the world and what we can do to keep our skies dark.

Be sure to dress for the weather as it could be very cold this time of year. This event is free and open to the public.

Echo Bluff State Park is located approximately 25 miles south of Salem and approximately 14 miles north of Eminence on Highway 19. For more information about the event, call Echo Bluff State Park at 573-751-1224.