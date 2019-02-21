Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

Good morning, I hope you all stayed safe during all these episodes of ice.

I for one am so ready for spring and warmer weather. I think mother nature teases us with these days of nice weather and then back to winter. Oh well, I guess we all need something to complain about. It seems we have had a lot of loss here around the mountain. I know that it makes it hard on families to lose a loved one. I pray for God’s comfort for all those families.

Sunday, we made the decision to go ahead and have church. I know several stayed home because of ice. We wondered if very many would show up, but we had a good turn out, I guess everyone was ready to be back in services after missing last week. Our front porch was ice covered at the church, but we took ice melt and kitty litter and got it covered over before anyone got there, and the roads really weren’t that bad.

Friday night the 22nd is the singing at Mt. Olive I hope everyone makes plans to go and sing or just have a great time praising God’s name. That is what the bible tells us we are supposed to do.

Until next time take care and God bless.