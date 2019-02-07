Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

Feb. 3 – It is a lovely day as I sit here and type out my news this morning. I, for one, was already tired of the cold. Someone on Facebook is counting down the days until spring. I may join them. It did feel like a nice spring morning as we sat on the front porch at church Sunday morning. We wondered if we could get Jon to come out and preach to us there in the fresh morning air. We did eventually all go in.

This is the month that everyone better be remembering their sweetheart. I read the story about the rich ruler who loved his money more then anything. I told them that our first love should be God, because he first loved us. He loved us so much that He sent us His son. (that doesn’t mean that you men get out of getting us wives and girlfriends presents). We should all remember to put God first in our life.

We had a special birthday this Sunday, our eldest deacon, Jerry Nelson turned 81. Now Jimmy Nelson always laughed and said that you could turn your age around so I told Jerry that makes him 18.

We had church full of young kids Sunday, well, maybe not full, but we had more young ones than older ones. We sure do love to see these little ones in church.

We invite you to come and join us for church Sunday morning or evening and we even have Bible study on Wednesday evenings. Bring your kids and have a good time as we study and learn a little more each time.

Jan. 27 – Good morning, to all of you. You can definitely tell that we live in the Ozarks as we go through these up and downs in the temperatures. I for one like the warmer days and am looking forward to spring. On Facebook, someone was already counting down the days till spring. I may not have done that yet, but I sure do like it when I see the first spring flowers and green leaves start sprouting up.

We had our singing Friday night, and as it started to snow, we wondered if anyone would show up. I told Roger maybe I didn’t have enough faith. Well, our crowd was not very big, but we did have several and we had a great time singing and praising God and then lots of good food and visiting together afterward.

Since we had canceled church last week due to the bad weather, it was sure nice to be back for church services this weekend. My Sunday School lesson was about how God loves the sparrow and He loves us even more, and then Jon talked about it.

Makes you wonder how any one could even consider making abortion legal. God loves these little ones that he created and each one is special.

This past week, our dear friend and neighbor Loren went home to be with his Lord and Saviour. We will all miss him dearly. He always had a smile and was ready to sing with Hazel and their group. I know they would all appreciate continued prayers.

We also have had several prayer requests for several family members, remember those as you pray.

In two weeks it will be Valentine’s Day and lots of people will be thinking about giving gifts to show their love. I wish our country would start showing the gift of God’s love for each other. His commandment was for us to love one another.

Till next time, take care.