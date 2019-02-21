Drury Launches New, Fully Online Graduate Credential in Nonprofit Leadership

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 14, 2019 — Drury University is making it more convenient for nonprofit leaders across the state and the region to expand their skill sets with a new, fully online graduate-level certificate program.

Starting in the fall of 2019 Drury will offer a graduate-level certificate in Nonprofit Leadership, fully online. Students can complete the certificate as a stand-alone credential or apply the coursework toward Drury’s innovative Master of Nonprofit and Civic Leadership (MNCL) degree.

“The MNCL degree program has proven popular with area professionals and graduate students since it launched in 2016, and it’s boosting the talents and skills of those who lead this important sector of our community and economy,” says Dr. Charles Taylor, director of the MNCL program. “Now we’re able to open up that experience in new ways for the nonprofit leaders of today and tomorrow, no matter where they reside.”

The 12-hour certificate program will focus on coursework in four areas:

Foundations of Nonprofit and Civic Leadership

Governance and Executive Leadership

Fundraising and Philanthropy

Financial Oversight for Nonprofit Organizations

Fall classes begin in August 2019. The full certificate coursework can be completed in as little as 10 months, so student who start in August can earn the certificate by May 2020. They can enroll in four sequential courses that are eight weeks in duration and are never enrolled in more than one class at a time. Students can apply now or inquire for more information.

“Drury’s coursework really took me to the next level and opened up my career opportunities,” says Felicia Gummi, director of philanthropy with Texas Can Academies and a graduate of the MNCL degree program. “The information we covered was so relevant that I could take it into work and apply it to my job immediately.”

For more information, visit: https://www.drury.edu/graduate/master-of-nonprofit-and-civic-leadership.

Important information about the educational debt, earnings, and completion rates of students who attended this program can be found at Drury.edu.