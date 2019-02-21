Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report

During the week of February 10 to the 17th, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received and answered 68 Calls for Service as well as Arrested and Booked 12 individuals into the Douglas County Jail.

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, Deputy Nathan Long encountered a vehicle in the Brushy Knob area while looking for a subject with a warrant. Deputy Long was led in a small pursuit when the vehicle surrendered and three individuals were taken in to custody. A significant amount of methamphetamine, a large amount of the narcotic Hydrocodone, marijuana, scales and syringes were found. William Wolfe, age 58, of Ava, was charged with Delivery of Controlled Substance Felony C x 2, with a bond of $20,000 cash only. Anna Eubanks, age 47, of Springfield, was charged with Delivery of Controlled Substance Felony C x 2, with a bond of $10,000 cash or surety. The other individual had warrants with Greene County and was transferred there with charges pending.

On Friday, February 15, 2019, Corporal Wallace received information on a stolen vehicle out of Green County this was in Douglas County. Corporal Wallace located the vehicle and Willie Hodges, age 33, of Marshfield was arrested and charged with Tampering with a Motor Vehicle Felony D. Bond has been set at $15,000 10% cash or surety, and is still currently in the Douglas County Jail.

On Saturday, February 16, 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a call in regards to a disturbance involving weapons in the Goodhope area. Upon deputies arriving, the subject had barricaded himself inside, but did surrender and was taken in to custody without incident. Rex Johnson age 37, of Ava, has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon Felony E x2. Bond has been set at $15,000 10% Cash or surety, and is still incarcerated in the Douglas County Jail.