Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report

During the week of January 27 to February 3, 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office answered and responded to 65 Calls for Service and arrested and booked 8 individuals into the Douglas County Jail. Currently, there are 27 individuals incarcerated in the Douglas County Jail.

On January 31, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a domestic in process south of town. By the time Deputies arrived, the suspect had fled the scene. After returning to the office, another call came in from the same residence and deputies responded. Upon arriving the second time, the dispute had ensued after the subject had re-entered the residence. Corporal Wallace and Deputy Harley took Jody Weyrauch age 42, of Ava into custody. Weyrauch has been charged with Burglary 1st Degree Felony B x2, Domestic Assault 3rd Degree Felony E x2, Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree x6 as well as Property Damage x2. Bond has been set at $30,000 Cash only and is still in the Douglas County Jail.