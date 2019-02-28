Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO Fri Feb 22, 2019 MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava-Douglas County Livestock Auction; Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 02/21/2019
Receipts: 441 Last Week: 928 Year Ago: 295
Compared to last week, Too few feeder steers and heifers for a good price comparison, however the undertone was steady. Demand moderate to good. Supply light, the feeder offering consisted of 46 percent steers and bulls, 39 per-cent heifers and 37 percent feeders over 600 lbs. Cows and bulls consisted of 12 percent of the total offering. Slaughter cows steady.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
11 305-335 316 185.00-190.00 188.76
4 375-392 386 175.00-182.50 179.54
4 405-430 418 176.00-182.50 179.07
12 472-485 473 175.00-177.50 176.46
12 502-525 512 165.00-172.00 166.62
16 550-575 568 154.00-165.00 158.80
12 634-643 636 145.00-148.00 145.76
21 650-694 674 135.00-144.00 140.09
11 714-745 725 130.00-136.50 134.39
2 785 785 130.00 130.00
2 848 848 125.00 125.00
4 872-878 875 120.00-126.00 123.01
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
5 310-328 321 162.50-175.00 167.33
12 400-445 427 160.00-172.50 163.49
7 480-486 484 155.00-167.50 163.94
2 535 535 158.00 158.00
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
3 300-305 302 155.00-157.00 155.67
7 365-383 378 147.50-154.00 150.47
7 412-445 421 150.00-152.50 150.38
8 455-492 472 140.00-151.00 146.52
7 505-549 537 139.00-142.50 140.03
28 550-588 581 132.00-137.50 136.54
23 606-640 621 125.00-132.50 130.02
13 655-685 667 122.50-128.00 125.50
8 720-733 728 122.50-125.00 123.43
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
4 309 309 145.00 145.00
2 370 370 141.00 141.00
4 415-442 428 140.00-143.00 141.55
4 458-490 474 135.00-140.00 137.58
4 515-540 533 132.00-136.00 134.78
3 682 682 120.00 120.00
Feeder Heifers Large 1
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
3 810 810 120.00 120.00
Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
5 359 359 182.50 182.50
5 550-580 565 120.00-135.00 130.95
Slaughter Cows:
Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing
Breaking 79-80 ———– ———— ————
Boning 80-85 52.00-57.00 59.00-63.00 48.00-50.00
Lean 85-90 45.00-51.00 ———— 40.00-44.50
Thin 10.00-32.00
Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1250-1865 lbs 75.00-85.50, High Dressing 85.50-91.50.
Bred Cows: Not well tested.
Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO
Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618
24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt