Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO Fri Feb 22, 2019 MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava-Douglas County Livestock Auction; Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 02/21/2019

Receipts: 441 Last Week: 928 Year Ago: 295

Compared to last week, Too few feeder steers and heifers for a good price comparison, however the undertone was steady. Demand moderate to good. Supply light, the feeder offering consisted of 46 percent steers and bulls, 39 per-cent heifers and 37 percent feeders over 600 lbs. Cows and bulls consisted of 12 percent of the total offering. Slaughter cows steady.

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

11 305-335 316 185.00-190.00 188.76

4 375-392 386 175.00-182.50 179.54

4 405-430 418 176.00-182.50 179.07

12 472-485 473 175.00-177.50 176.46

12 502-525 512 165.00-172.00 166.62

16 550-575 568 154.00-165.00 158.80

12 634-643 636 145.00-148.00 145.76

21 650-694 674 135.00-144.00 140.09

11 714-745 725 130.00-136.50 134.39

2 785 785 130.00 130.00

2 848 848 125.00 125.00

4 872-878 875 120.00-126.00 123.01

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 310-328 321 162.50-175.00 167.33

12 400-445 427 160.00-172.50 163.49

7 480-486 484 155.00-167.50 163.94

2 535 535 158.00 158.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 300-305 302 155.00-157.00 155.67

7 365-383 378 147.50-154.00 150.47

7 412-445 421 150.00-152.50 150.38

8 455-492 472 140.00-151.00 146.52

7 505-549 537 139.00-142.50 140.03

28 550-588 581 132.00-137.50 136.54

23 606-640 621 125.00-132.50 130.02

13 655-685 667 122.50-128.00 125.50

8 720-733 728 122.50-125.00 123.43

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 309 309 145.00 145.00

2 370 370 141.00 141.00

4 415-442 428 140.00-143.00 141.55

4 458-490 474 135.00-140.00 137.58

4 515-540 533 132.00-136.00 134.78

3 682 682 120.00 120.00

Feeder Heifers Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 810 810 120.00 120.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 359 359 182.50 182.50

5 550-580 565 120.00-135.00 130.95

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 79-80 ———– ———— ————

Boning 80-85 52.00-57.00 59.00-63.00 48.00-50.00

Lean 85-90 45.00-51.00 ———— 40.00-44.50

Thin 10.00-32.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1250-1865 lbs 75.00-85.50, High Dressing 85.50-91.50.

Bred Cows: Not well tested.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO

Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618

24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt