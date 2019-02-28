Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO    Fri Feb 22, 2019    MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava-Douglas County Livestock Auction; Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 02/21/2019

Receipts:  441    Last Week:  928    Year Ago:  295

Compared to last week, Too few feeder steers and heifers for a good price comparison, however the undertone was steady. Demand moderate to good. Supply light, the feeder offering consisted of 46 percent steers and bulls, 39 per-cent heifers and 37 percent feeders over 600 lbs. Cows and bulls consisted of 12 percent of the total offering. Slaughter cows steady.

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

   11        305-335     316            185.00-190.00     188.76

    4         375-392     386            175.00-182.50     179.54

    4         405-430     418            176.00-182.50     179.07

   12        472-485     473            175.00-177.50     176.46

   12        502-525     512            165.00-172.00     166.62

   16        550-575     568            154.00-165.00     158.80

   12        634-643     636            145.00-148.00     145.76

   21        650-694     674            135.00-144.00     140.09

   11        714-745     725            130.00-136.50     134.39

    2         785            785            130.00                 130.00

    2         848            848            125.00                 125.00

    4         872-878     875            120.00-126.00    123.01

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    5        310-328     321            162.50-175.00     167.33

   12       400-445     427            160.00-172.50     163.49

    7        480-486     484            155.00-167.50     163.94

    2        535            535            158.00                  158.00

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    3        300-305     302            155.00-157.00     155.67

    7        365-383     378            147.50-154.00     150.47

    7        412-445     421            150.00-152.50     150.38

    8        455-492     472            140.00-151.00     146.52

    7        505-549     537            139.00-142.50     140.03

   28       550-588     581            132.00-137.50     136.54

   23       606-640     621            125.00-132.50     130.02

   13       655-685     667            122.50-128.00     125.50

    8        720-733     728            122.50-125.00     123.43

               Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range       Avg Price

    4         309            309           145.00                 145.00

    2         370            370           141.00                 141.00

    4         415-442     428           140.00-143.00    141.55

    4         458-490     474           135.00-140.00    137.58

    4         515-540     533           132.00-136.00    134.78

    3         682            682           120.00                 120.00

                          Feeder Heifers Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range       Avg Price

    3          810           810           120.00                 120.00

               Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range       Avg Price

    5          359           359          182.50                 182.50

    5          550-580    565          120.00-135.00    130.95

Slaughter Cows:

          Percent Lean   Avg Dressing   High Dressing   Low Dressing

Breaking 79-80         ———–          ————            ————

Boning    80-85        52.00-57.00      59.00-63.00        48.00-50.00

Lean        85-90        45.00-51.00      ————           40.00-44.50

                                                  Thin 10.00-32.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1250-1865 lbs 75.00-85.50, High Dressing 85.50-91.50.

Bred Cows: Not well tested.

Source:  MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO

         Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618

         24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244

         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt

