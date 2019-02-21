Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO –Friday, Feb 15, 2019    MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 02/14/2019

Receipts:  928    Last Week:  836    Year Ago:  1187

Compared to last week, Feeder steers steady to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 6.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Supply moderate. The feeder offering consisted of 50 percent steers and bulls, 37 percent heifers and 26 percent feeders over 600 lbs. Cows and bulls consisted of 13 percent of the total offering. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher.

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    5         345            345          190.00                     190.00

   17        350-380     366          180.00-189.00        183.83

   17        400-448     417          176.00-185.00        180.03

    2         440            440          188.00                     188.00   Thin Fleshed

   22        457-496    467           173.00-185.00        180.51

   48        503-539    522           162.50-177.00        171.14

    5         519           519           182.00                     182.00   Thin Fleshed

   34        555-597    585           154.00-157.00        155.01

   26        600-647    633           142.50-158.00        148.20

    4         689           689           137.50                     137.50

   30        700-745    724           131.00-136.00        133.25

    2         750           750           124.00                     124.00   Fleshy

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    3         282           282           192.50                     192.50

    6         396           396           179.00                     179.00

   18        402-445    417           157.50-167.50        163.26

   11        457-495    461           155.00-165.00        155.98

    2         535           535           154.00                     154.00

    7         562-585    576           140.00-152.00        145.76

   22        606-632    623           128.50-140.00        135.35

    3         673           673           127.50                     127.50

                      Feeder Steers Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    2          702          702           132.50                     132.50

                    Feeder Steers Medium 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    5          329          329           160.00                     160.00

                  Feeder Holstein Steers Large 3

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    5          427           427            76.00                      76.00

   10         496           496            68.00                      68.00

    4          552           552            68.00                      68.00

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    4         280            280            149.00                    149.00

   24        355-397     375            147.50-155.00       151.74

   19        418-446     429            148.00-156.00       151.57

    7          407           407            159.00                    159.00   Thin Fleshed

   49        453-492     467            140.00-150.00       146.15

   29        502-540     522            137.00-148.00       141.55

   18        564-595     581            130.00-138.00       133.48

   17        602-640     616            127.50-135.00       130.14

   12        660-683     672            125.00-130.00       128.32

    4         705            705            122.50                    122.50

    3         773            773            122.50                    122.50

               Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head    Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    5        232             232            162.50                  162.50

    7        378-385      380            135.00-145.00     141.04

   13       420-449      434            142.50-145.00     143.25

    6        450-462      460            137.50-145.00     138.72

    2        550             550            134.00                  134.00

    5        621             621            127.50                  127.50

    2        678             678            115.00                  115.00

                      Feeder Heifers Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt      Price Range          Avg Price

    3       598               598           132.50                 132.50

    4       672               672           112.50                 112.50

                Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt      Price Range          Avg Price

    6        525-542     531            146.00-150.00     148.64

    4        660-665     662            124.00-131.00     127.51

    5        702-713     709            120.00-122.50     120.99

    5        757            757            110.00                  110.00

Slaughter Cows:

    Percent Lean  Avg Dressing   High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80  Few 52.00-57.00 ——–            ———

Boning    80-85  52.50-58.00        59.00-63.00 49.00-52.00 Ind 68.00

Lean        85-90  45.00-52.50        56.00        40.00-44.50 Thin 15.00-32.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1250-1790 lbs 75.50-80.00, High Dressing Ind 87.00, Low Dressing 62.00-66.00.

Bred Cows: Medium and Large 2 4yrs to short and solid 800-1300 lbs 2nd to 3rd stage 750.00-975.00 per head.

Source:  MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO

         Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618

         24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244

         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt

