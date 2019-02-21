Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO –Friday, Feb 15, 2019 MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 02/14/2019

Receipts: 928 Last Week: 836 Year Ago: 1187

Compared to last week, Feeder steers steady to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 6.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Supply moderate. The feeder offering consisted of 50 percent steers and bulls, 37 percent heifers and 26 percent feeders over 600 lbs. Cows and bulls consisted of 13 percent of the total offering. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher.

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 345 345 190.00 190.00

17 350-380 366 180.00-189.00 183.83

17 400-448 417 176.00-185.00 180.03

2 440 440 188.00 188.00 Thin Fleshed

22 457-496 467 173.00-185.00 180.51

48 503-539 522 162.50-177.00 171.14

5 519 519 182.00 182.00 Thin Fleshed

34 555-597 585 154.00-157.00 155.01

26 600-647 633 142.50-158.00 148.20

4 689 689 137.50 137.50

30 700-745 724 131.00-136.00 133.25

2 750 750 124.00 124.00 Fleshy

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 282 282 192.50 192.50

6 396 396 179.00 179.00

18 402-445 417 157.50-167.50 163.26

11 457-495 461 155.00-165.00 155.98

2 535 535 154.00 154.00

7 562-585 576 140.00-152.00 145.76

22 606-632 623 128.50-140.00 135.35

3 673 673 127.50 127.50

Feeder Steers Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

2 702 702 132.50 132.50

Feeder Steers Medium 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 329 329 160.00 160.00

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 3

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 427 427 76.00 76.00

10 496 496 68.00 68.00

4 552 552 68.00 68.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 280 280 149.00 149.00

24 355-397 375 147.50-155.00 151.74

19 418-446 429 148.00-156.00 151.57

7 407 407 159.00 159.00 Thin Fleshed

49 453-492 467 140.00-150.00 146.15

29 502-540 522 137.00-148.00 141.55

18 564-595 581 130.00-138.00 133.48

17 602-640 616 127.50-135.00 130.14

12 660-683 672 125.00-130.00 128.32

4 705 705 122.50 122.50

3 773 773 122.50 122.50

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 232 232 162.50 162.50

7 378-385 380 135.00-145.00 141.04

13 420-449 434 142.50-145.00 143.25

6 450-462 460 137.50-145.00 138.72

2 550 550 134.00 134.00

5 621 621 127.50 127.50

2 678 678 115.00 115.00

Feeder Heifers Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 598 598 132.50 132.50

4 672 672 112.50 112.50

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

6 525-542 531 146.00-150.00 148.64

4 660-665 662 124.00-131.00 127.51

5 702-713 709 120.00-122.50 120.99

5 757 757 110.00 110.00

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 Few 52.00-57.00 ——– ———

Boning 80-85 52.50-58.00 59.00-63.00 49.00-52.00 Ind 68.00

Lean 85-90 45.00-52.50 56.00 40.00-44.50 Thin 15.00-32.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1250-1790 lbs 75.50-80.00, High Dressing Ind 87.00, Low Dressing 62.00-66.00.

Bred Cows: Medium and Large 2 4yrs to short and solid 800-1300 lbs 2nd to 3rd stage 750.00-975.00 per head.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO

Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618

24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt