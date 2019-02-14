Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO –Friday, Feb 08, 2019 MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction

Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 02/07/2019

Receipts: 836 Last Week: 903 Year Ago: 1149

Compared to last week, steers and heifers steady to weak. Slaughter cows steady to 3.00 lower, slaughter bulls 2.00 to 3.00 lower. Demand moderate, supply moderate to light. Near 15 percent of the offering was replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 61 percent steers, 39 percent heifers, 10 percent bulls, with 44 percent over 600 lbs.

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

10 416-432 421 175.00-189.00 185.46

6 465-492 486 172.50-181.00 175.60

7 450-480 472 160.00-165.00 161.41 Fleshy

9 508-526 518 169.00-180.00 173.79

11 512-548 533 150.00-165.00 156.22 Fleshy

18 573-575 574 154.00-156.50 155.47

13 566-585 572 147.50-150.00 148.64 Fleshy

16 655-672 671 136.00-140.00 137.50

10 661-668 665 131.00-134.00 132.19 Calves

6 724 724 125.00 125.00 Calves

17 763 763 133.50 133.50

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 237 237 180.00 180.00

5 285 285 175.00 175.00

12 466-480 470 164.00-170.00 167.81

3 585 585 137.50-138.00 137.67

78 647 647 143.00 143.00

10 716 716 135.00 135.00

Feeder Steers Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 543 543 140.00 140.00

Feeder Steers Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 505 505 150.00 150.00

Feeder Steers Medium 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 665 665 135.00 135.00

8 754 754 132.00 132.00

Feeder Steers Medium 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 253 253 165.00 165.00 Thin Fleshed

3 303 303 162.50 162.50 Thin Fleshed

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

6 369-390 376 147.50-150.00 148.36

14 423-445 437 145.00-150.00 146.42

4 442 442 142.50 142.50 Fleshy

3 480 480 147.50 147.50

7 470 470 140.00 140.00 Fleshy

21 509-545 519 135.00-143.00 140.13

5 533 533 136.00 136.00 Fleshy

10 555-598 565 130.00-137.00 132.75 Fleshy

23 610-647 631 126.00-131.50 128.40

7 684 684 123.00 123.00

4 710 710 122.50 122.50

5 824 824 120.00 120.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

9 363-382 372 135.00-145.00 139.91

7 405-435 416 140.00-144.00 142.06

14 455-461 460 135.00-137.50 135.53

9 501-538 517 132.00-138.00 135.41

12 555-595 573 127.00-133.00 130.53

Feeder Heifers Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 498 498 134.00 134.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 484 484 145.00 145.00

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 ind 56.00 47.00-51.00

Boning 80-85 51.00-55.50 56.00-63.00 47.00-48.50

Lean 85-90 46.00-52.50 54.50-58.00 40.00-44.50

light/shelly 26.00-36.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1135-1935 lbs, 75.50-79.00; Low Dressing 63.00-72.00.

Replacement Cows: Medium and Large 1-2, 1025-1250 lbs, four to seven years, third stage, 850.00-1000.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2, 800-1025 lbs, four to six years, with baby-200 lb calves, 900.00-1000.00, ind 1100 lbs, bred first stage, with 290 lb calf, 1450.00.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO

Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618

24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt