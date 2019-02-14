Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO –Friday, Feb 08, 2019    MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction

Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 02/07/2019

Receipts:  836    Last Week:  903    Year Ago:  1149

Compared to last week, steers and heifers steady to weak. Slaughter cows steady to 3.00 lower, slaughter bulls 2.00 to 3.00 lower.  Demand moderate, supply moderate to light.  Near 15 percent of the offering was replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls.  The feeder supply included 61 percent steers, 39 percent heifers, 10 percent bulls, with 44 percent over 600 lbs.

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range         Avg Price

   10      416-432       421        175.00-189.00     185.46

    6      465-492        486        172.50-181.00     175.60

    7      450-480        472        160.00-165.00     161.41   Fleshy

    9      508-526        518        169.00-180.00     173.79

   11     512-548       533         150.00-165.00     156.22   Fleshy

   18     573-575       574         154.00-156.50     155.47

   13     566-585       572         147.50-150.00     148.64   Fleshy

   16     655-672       671         136.00-140.00     137.50

   10     661-668       665         131.00-134.00     132.19   Calves

    6          724          724           125.00               125.00   Calves

   17         763          763           133.50               133.50

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range       Avg Price

    3         237             237         180.00              180.00

    5         285             285         175.00              175.00

   12       466-480      470         164.00-170.00  167.81

    3        585             585         137.50-138.00  137.67

   78       647             647         143.00              143.00

   10       716             716         135.00              135.00

                      Feeder Steers Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range     Avg Price

    3        543             543         140.00              140.00

                     Feeder Steers Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range     Avg Price

    3        505             505         150.00             150.00

                      Feeder Steers Medium 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range     Avg Price

    4        665             665         135.00             135.00

    8        754             754         132.00             132.00

                      Feeder Steers Medium 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range     Avg Price

    3        253             253         165.00             165.00   Thin Fleshed

    3        303             303         162.50             162.50   Thin Fleshed

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range         Avg Price

    6       369-390      376          147.50-150.00     148.36

   14      423-445      437          145.00-150.00     146.42

    4        442            442          142.50                  142.50   Fleshy

    3        480            480          147.50                  147.50

    7        470            470          140.00                  140.00   Fleshy

   21      509-545      519          135.00-143.00     140.13

    5        533            533          136.00                  136.00   Fleshy

   10      555-598     565           130.00-137.00     132.75   Fleshy

   23      610-647     631           126.00-131.50     128.40

    7        684           684           123.00                  123.00

    4        710           710           122.50                  122.50

    5        824           824           120.00                  120.00

               Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range       Avg Price

    9      363-382       372          135.00-145.00     139.91

    7      405-435       416          140.00-144.00     142.06

   14     455-461       460          135.00-137.50     135.53

    9      501-538       517          132.00-138.00     135.41

   12     555-595       573          127.00-133.00     130.53

                    Feeder Heifers Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range       Avg Price

    4      498             498           134.00                 134.00

                Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range       Avg Price

    4      484               484           145.00               145.00

Slaughter Cows:

                Percent Lean  Avg Dressing  High Dressing    Low Dressing

Breaking   70-80             ind 56.00                                   47.00-51.00

Boning      80-85             51.00-55.50     56.00-63.00       47.00-48.50

Lean          85-90             46.00-52.50     54.50-58.00       40.00-44.50

                                              light/shelly  26.00-36.00

Slaughter Bulls:  Yield Grade 1-2  1135-1935 lbs, 75.50-79.00; Low Dressing 63.00-72.00.

Replacement Cows:  Medium and Large 1-2, 1025-1250 lbs, four to seven years, third stage, 850.00-1000.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs:  Medium and Large 1-2, 800-1025 lbs, four to six years, with baby-200 lb calves, 900.00-1000.00, ind 1100 lbs, bred first stage, with 290 lb calf, 1450.00.

Source:  MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO

         Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618

         24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244

         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt

