Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO –Fri Feb 01, 2019 MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 01/31/2019

Receipts: 903 Last Week: 347 Year Ago: 1319

Too few last week for a good price test, compared to a limited test two weeks ago, steers and heifers under 600 lbs 3.00 to 5.00 higher, over 600 lbs steady. Slaughter cows compared to last week, 3.00 to 8.00 higher, no test on slaughter bulls last week for a price comparison. Demand moderate to mostly good, supply moderate to light. Near 14 percent of the receipts were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 48 percent steers, 50 percent heifers, 02 percent bulls, with 22 percent over 600 lbs.

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

11 410-447 432 177.50-190.00 183.31

19 482-485 483 167.00-182.50 176.32

14 516-532 522 165.00-177.00 173.52

3 515-535 522 162.00-164.00 163.32 Fleshy

36 550-598 580 153.00-163.00 159.12

31 608-641 626 143.50-153.00 148.18

10 655-688 669 136.00-141.00 137.48

3 773 773 133.00 133.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 327 327 195.00 195.00

6 420-448 434 171.00 171.00

8 460-490 469 155.00-164.00 161.45

6 505-518 513 155.00-162.50 160.51

3 550-590 570 142.00-151.00 145.07

5 602-623 615 135.00-142.50 137.94

17 662-672 666 135.00-138.00 136.94

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 387 387 150.00 150.00 Thin Fleshed

10 402-442 426 147.00-160.00 151.91

4 460-490 475 143.00-156.00 149.29

5 515 515 153.00 153.00

Feeder Steers Medium 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

8 542-544 543 122.50-138.00 130.26

Feeder Steers Medium 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

8 522 522 119.00 119.00 Full

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

22 405-448 416 147.00-157.50 153.08

33 452-483 462 141.00-153.50 149.87

28 500-548 519 134.00-141.50 138.07

35 554-583 563 132.50-142.50 139.25

19 620-648 640 127.50-130.00 128.28

3 660 660 124.00 124.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

19 360-398 380 142.50-150.00 145.30

7 420-448 429 135.00-146.00 140.54

13 470-480 478 128.50-135.00 130.10

17 505-545 531 125.00-134.00 130.58

13 560-590 585 128.00-131.00 130.40

9 610-647 625 117.00-128.00 123.11

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 505-520 509 122.50-125.00 124.49

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 295 295 195.00 195.00

5 525-531 530 151.00-156.00 151.99

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 55.00-56.00 ind 63.00 47.00-48.00

Boning 80-85 55.00-62.00 63.50-67.00 46.00-50.00

Lean 85-90 43.50-53.00 54.50-59.00 31.00-45.00

ind 63.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1335-2220 lbs, 77.00-83.50, ind 86.00; High Dressing ind 87.00, Low Dressing 76.00-77.50.

Replacement Cows: Medium and Large 1-2 985-1340 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, second to third stage, 800.00-950.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1000-1200 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, with 270-300 lb calves few 1000.00-1225.00.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt