Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO –Fri Feb 01, 2019    MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 01/31/2019

Receipts:  903    Last Week:  347    Year Ago:  1319

Too few last week for a good price test, compared to a limited test two weeks ago, steers and heifers under 600 lbs 3.00 to 5.00 higher, over 600 lbs steady.  Slaughter cows compared to last week, 3.00 to 8.00 higher, no test on slaughter bulls last week for a price comparison. Demand moderate to mostly good, supply moderate to light.  Near 14 percent of the receipts were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 48 percent steers, 50 percent heifers, 02 percent bulls, with 22 percent over 600 lbs.

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

   11    410-447     432     177.50-190.00 183.31

   19    482-485     483     167.00-182.50 176.32

   14    516-532     522    165.00-177.00  173.52

    3    515-535      522    162.00-164.00 163.32   Fleshy

   36    550-598     580    153.00-163.00  159.12

   31    608-641     626     143.50-153.00 148.18

   10    655-688     669     136.00-141.00 137.48

    3      773         773       133.00 133.00

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

    3      327           327       195.00         195.00

    6    420-448      434       171.00         171.00

    8    460-490      469      155.00-164.00 161.45

    6    505-518      513     155.00-162.50 160.51

    3    550-590      570     142.00-151.00 145.07

    5    602-623      615     135.00-142.50 137.94

   17    662-672     666      135.00-138.00 136.94

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range         Avg Price

    3      387           387              150.00            150.00   Thin Fleshed

   10    402-442     426           147.00-160.00   151.91

    4    460-490     475           143.00-156.00   149.29

    5      515            515              153.00             153.00

                    Feeder Steers Medium 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt      Price Range       Avg Price

    8        542-544     543           122.50-138.00   130.26

                      Feeder Steers Medium 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range        Avg Price

    8            522        522           119.00               119.00   Full

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range        Avg Price

   22       405-448     416         147.00-157.50     153.08

   33       452-483     462         141.00-153.50     149.87

   28    500-548        519         134.00-141.50     138.07

   35    554-583        563         132.50-142.50     139.25

   19    620-648        640         127.50-130.00     128.28

    3      660              660         124.00                  124.00

               Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range        Avg Price

   19     360-398      380        142.50-150.00     145.30

    7      420-448      429        135.00-146.00     140.54

   13     470-480      478        128.50-135.00     130.10

   17     505-545      531          125.00-134.00     130.58

   13     560-590      585         128.00-131.00     130.40

    9      610-647      625         117.00-128.00     123.11

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range       Avg Price

    5    505-520        509          122.50-125.00     124.49

                 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range        Avg Price

    3       295             295          195.00                  195.00

    5       525-531     530           151.00-156.00     151.99

Slaughter Cows:

                Percent Lean  Avg Dressing  High Dressing  Low Dressing

Breaking    70-80           55.00-56.00     ind 63.00          47.00-48.00

Boning       80-85           55.00-62.00     63.50-67.00     46.00-50.00

Lean           85-90          43.50-53.00     54.50-59.00      31.00-45.00

                                                               ind 63.00

Slaughter Bulls:  Yield Grade 1-2  1335-2220 lbs, 77.00-83.50, ind 86.00; High Dressing ind 87.00, Low Dressing 76.00-77.50.

Replacement Cows:  Medium and Large 1-2  985-1340 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, second to third stage, 800.00-950.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs:  Medium and Large 1-2  1000-1200 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, with 270-300 lb calves few 1000.00-1225.00.

Source:  MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO

         Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618

         24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244

         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt

