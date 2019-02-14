Douglas County Farm Bureau Announces Winners of Celebrate Agriculture “Thank A Farmer” Week

The “Thank A Farmer” Week boxes, shown above, have all been collected and winners chosen. The event, sponsored by the Douglas County Farm Bureau, is a venue for keeping awareness about local agricultural in the forefront.

The Douglas County Farm Bureau participated in the Celebrate Agriculture “Thank A Farmer” Week this past week. In celebration each year, the local Farm Bureau hosts different activities for the community.

This year, the Douglas County Farm Bureau facilitated something new by teaming up with seven local Agribusinesses, who helped sponsor a $25 gift certificate drawing give-a-way for customers who frequented the business locations.

Douglas County Farm Bureau boxes were placed at each participating location for those interested in registering for the opportunity to win a gift certificate.

Last week boxes were collected and the winning names were drawn. They are as follows:

Workhorse Western Wear –– Genia Rowe;

Mansfield Building Supply –– Mickey Sallee;

Archie’s Family Restaurant –– Steven Sellers;

Cooper Lumber –– John Craig;

Ava MFA –– Doug Miller;

Douglas County Sale Barn Cafe –– Laura Fenoff;

Heath & Son Feed Supply –– Royce Ward.

Each winner must claim their gift certificate at the Farm Bureau office located at 202 W. Washington Avenue, in Ava, Mo.

One goal of the Douglas County Farm Bureau for 2019 is to build stronger relationships within the community. As a group, the Farm Bureau strives to educate community members about the importance of agriculture in our daily lives, how community members can be more involved, as well as what the Farm Bureau stands for.

Douglas County Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization that is member driven and serves as your local voice of agriculture.

The Missouri Farm Bureau, founded in 1915, was the first state Farm Bureau in America. Missouri has also remained one of the strongest organizations with over 130,000 member families across the state. Every one of Missouri’s 114 counties has a local Farm Bureau organization, and at least one local Farm Bureau office.

Members of the Douglas County Farm Bureau are calling on you, our fellow community members to join us, as we advocate for agriculture.

For more information or to join, please contact the Douglas County Farm Bureau office today or attend a regular monthly meeting which is held on the first Thursday each month. Meetings begin at 7:00 p.m. at the office.