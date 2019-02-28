DOCO Blessing Box to Open March 1

The DOCO Inc. Sheltered Workshop is excited to announce the arrival of Ava and Douglas County’s first Blessing Box, a new idea that offers help and assistance to anyone in the community. Plant Manager Dawn Cox, who oversees the sheltered workshop facility notes, “the facility is so blessed to have worked with Keona Tacoronte-Tucker on his Eagle Scout project. It has been a pleasure to witness how this wonderful new venture came to life.” According to Dawn, Keona designed the blue prints for the Blessing Box, as well as managed the construction, with help from Jeff Bristol, DOCO yard supervisor, and Caleb Allcorn, a general laborer at DOCO. Both men assisted with the finishing work and facilitating the protective enclosure around the Box.

The Blessing Box promotes a charitable mission that states, “Take A Blessing, Leave A Blessing,” and ‘blessings’ may be items such as food, clothing, movies, toys –– all free of charge for those who stop by the Box. The Blessing Box doors are always open, and the site officially opens March 1, with items readily available to the public. The Box is located on the south side of the DOCO building, and donations are always welcomed and may be dropped off at the Sheltered Workshop office. Eagle Scout Keona Tacoronte-Tucker is shown above with Dawn Cox, plant manager of the DOCO Inc. Sheltered Workshop.