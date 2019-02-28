Dewey Short Visitor Center Now Open for Season

BRANSON, Mo. – The Dewey Short Visitor Center is now open for the season daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Located just south of Table Rock Dam on State Highway 165, the visitor center offers several interactive displays, a 22-minute film about the purpose and construction of the dam, and viewing decks overlooking Table Rock Lake and Dam. Picnic facilities and a 2.2 mile asphalt surface trail are located on the visitor center grounds.

During February, the visitor center’s discovery room will feature children’s activities and information about dams and how to be safe on and near the water.

In March, the Center will celebrate National Women’s History Month. Five women who have greatly contributed to the field of engineering and the Army Corps of Engineers will be highlighted in the discovery room. Hydropower and engineering coloring sheets will also be available.

Starting on Monday, March 4, park rangers will provide short programs on Table Rock Lake every Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning at 11a.m. Come learn the story behind Table Rock Lake.

Programs are subject to change or cancellation. The visitor center may be temporarily closed due to inclement weather.

For more information, please call 501-340-1943.