Department of Natural Resources Hosting Six Free Pesticide Pickups

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, Feb. 15, 2019 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will provide six free pesticide collection events in 2019.
Portageville – March 9: University of Missouri, Fisher Delta Research Center, 147 W. State Highway T, Portageville;
Troy – April 6: Mordt Tractor and Equipment Company, 131 State Highway H, Troy;
Mount Vernon – May 18: University of Missouri – Southwest Research Center, 14548 Highway H, Mount Vernon;
Carrollton – June 29: Carrollton City Hall (parking lot behind), 206 W. Washington Ave., Carrollton;
Ste. Genevieve – August 3: MFA Agri Services, 10940 Industrial Dr., Ste. Genevieve;
Columbia – Sept. 7: Missouri Soybean Association’s Bay Farm Research Facility, 5601 S. Rangeline Rd., Columbia.
The collections are open to all Missouri farmers and households.
Accepted: Unwanted pesticides, Rodenticides, Dewormers, Fly tags, Fertilizers containing pesticide, Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides
Not accepted: Paint, Explosives, Fire extinguishers, Yard waste, Electronics, Trash, Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers
More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at DNR.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.