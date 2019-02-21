Department of Natural Resources Hosting Six Free Pesticide Pickups

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, Feb. 15, 2019 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will provide six free pesticide collection events in 2019.

Portageville – March 9: University of Missouri, Fisher Delta Research Center, 147 W. State Highway T, Portageville;

Troy – April 6: Mordt Tractor and Equipment Company, 131 State Highway H, Troy;

Mount Vernon – May 18: University of Missouri – Southwest Research Center, 14548 Highway H, Mount Vernon;

Carrollton – June 29: Carrollton City Hall (parking lot behind), 206 W. Washington Ave., Carrollton;

Ste. Genevieve – August 3: MFA Agri Services, 10940 Industrial Dr., Ste. Genevieve;

Columbia – Sept. 7: Missouri Soybean Association’s Bay Farm Research Facility, 5601 S. Rangeline Rd., Columbia.

The collections are open to all Missouri farmers and households.

Accepted: Unwanted pesticides, Rodenticides, Dewormers, Fly tags, Fertilizers containing pesticide, Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides

Not accepted: Paint, Explosives, Fire extinguishers, Yard waste, Electronics, Trash, Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at DNR.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.