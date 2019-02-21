Delta Kappa Gamma: 50 Year Pin

Ida Mae Huse, of Gainesville, was awarded her 50-year membership pin in Delta Kappa Gamma, the international professional women educators society, on Wednesday, Feb. 13. Ida Mae was a longtime elementary principal, and she also served as treasurer of Delta Kappa Gamma’s Xi Chapter for many years. The Chapter draws members from a five-county area, including Douglas County. Presenting the pin were Alice Neal, of Eminence, and Caryl Feiler, of Mountain Home, Ark., a former Gainesville kindergarten teacher.

Related