County Line – Veda Bushong

Donna came by on Monday. I made her a birthday cake and raisin pie on Thursday. Keith and Melanie Breeding, Megan Quin and Macee came by later that day.

Donna, Megan, Quin and Macee came by on Friday.

Bryse Dodson was sick this week. Donna took him some white soda pop and apple juice.

Donna and I went to town on Saturday. We saw Chase Dodson and Dalee while there.

Donna went to Springfield on Wed. to see Reece Goforth. Her van quit her so David picked her up and took her to supper for her birthday.

Keith and Melanie, Quin and Macee went to Springfield Wed. evening to the basketball game to watch Megan cheer at her last game.

Reece Goforth graduated from Barber School on Friday afternoon. Keith and Melanie attended his graduation. I’m proud of him.

Mike Dodson attended the visitation for Kenny Breeding Friday evening. David and Donna went to the funeral on Saturday. There was big crowd at both services.

Jo said they had a lot of company this weekend.

Bill and Debbie Johnson took Rheba Pool out to eat for her birthday. I wish her many more.

Happy Birthday in March to Jo Stephens, Max Stephens, and Macee Breeding.