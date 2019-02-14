County Line – Veda Bushong

Keith and Melanie Breeding were in St. Louis this week to visit Kenny Breeding who is a patient at Barnes Hospital.

Donna Dodson, Megan Goforth, Quin and Macee Breeding, went to Springfield on Monday. They did some shopping and visited Reece Goforth at his work place.

Donna was here on Monday and Thursday.

Happy 44th Anniversary to Johnnie and Debra Reed in Kansas, on Valentine’s Day.

Donna, Keith and Melanie, and Diana Davis went to the Hoopcoming Assembly on Friday afternoon at the school. Donna, Keith and Melanie went to the game that evening. Macee and Bryse Dodson. Megan and Challa cheered.

Quin Breeding left for Dallas, Texas on Friday morning with Nick Lawler, Ben Manzillo, Hunter Hall and Nick’s family. It was Nick’s birthday trip. They went to a basketball game and returned home on Saturday night. He had a great time.

David and Donna went to Macee’s basketball game on Saturday morning, then to breakfast.

Donna and I went shopping Saturday afternoon. I saw Rheba Pool there.

Donna visited with Mike Dodson Saturday evening.

Those visiting John and Jo Stephens on Saturday were Lisa Hensley, Jeff Strong, and son Morgan. Max and Kathy Stephens were there on Sunday.

Reece Goforth visited friends in Piedmont, MO, over the weekend.