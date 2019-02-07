County Line – Veda Bushong

Donna Dodson came by on Monday. She took me to town.

Debra Reed of Kansas called on Thursday. Donna came by on Thursday.

Donna and I went to town Saturday. We stopped at the new clothing store on the square.

Max and Kathy Stephens and Lisa Hensley were at Jo and John Stephens’ on Saturday.

Keith and Melanie Breeding went to Springfield on Sunday to see Kenny Breeding who went to the hospital.

Donna, Megan Goforth, Quin and Macee Breeding and I went to lunch on Sunday.

Donna stayed with Quin and Macee Sunday night. Keith and Melanie went to St. Louis to see Kenny who was flown there to the hospital.

Megan spent Sunday night with Callie Semro.

Happy Birthday in February to Ruth Wilson, Lana Stephens, Axle Hill, Rheba Pool, Eric Stephens, Donna Dodson, Reece Goforth, and Brinton Bushong. I wish them many more.