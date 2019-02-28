Council Selects Bid for Construction of New Electric Shed

Discusses Loft Apartment Living on Ava Square

The Ava Board of Aldermen voted to hire JB Construction of Ava to construct a new metal building for the electric department. The bid submitted by the company had a total cost of $67,850, and was the lowest bid offered on the project.

Additional bid submissions were from Cahills Construction Company, $85,000; Bales Construction Co., $158,650; Construction Services Group, $92,988; and Bloodhound Construction, $74,800.

Mayor David Norman said a contract agreement will be signed on the construction project, and it is likely the project will begin March 18. Construction of the building is projected to take about two weeks.

Norman advised plans for a new bathroom facility at the City Park are progressing, and Dave Frohling of Gaskin Hill Architect Group should have plan specifications in order by the end of March. Norman said Frohling was currently working on finalizing details.

City employee, J.D. Price, has been promoted to Park Maintenance Supervisor.

Norman noted several buildings around the Ava Square have business owners who maintain living quarters in the back or upstairs area of their business. He said the current city ordinance is ineffective as written because it does not detail or meet current safety standards or address options for instituting loft living in the buildings. Norman said he had recently received an inquiry about city rules on loft apartments on the Ava Square, and since this topic is an issue for the planning and zoning commission, it would be timely for the commission to review other city ordinances and craft one for Ava.

A closed session meeting was not convened.

Councilmen present were Noel Dye, Burrely Loftin, Stan Lovan, and Keith Jones.

Meeting video may be viewed on the Herald website.

Council reconvenes Tuesday, March 12, 5:00 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.