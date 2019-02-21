Council on Aging Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Winners in the Pitch Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 12, were Sybil Heckendorn, Connie Osburn and Joretta Sawyer.

Driver’s license tests are given in the basement here every Thursday, from 9:30 to about 3:30.

T.O.P.S. continues to meet in the basement each Monday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. They can help with your New Year’s resolution to lose weight.

Grace Foot Clinic will be here on Thursday, Feb. 21. If you cannot make your appointment, please call.

Pinochle on Monday at noon.

Stress Busting Program from 10-11:30 and Monday Night Music begins at 6 pm.

Good food, good fellowship and a lot of fun can be had at the Senior Center, so come on down and join us. Puzzles, a game of pool, cards, dominoes, bingo; we’ve got it all.

You are dust. You will return to dust. That’s why I don’t dust. It could be someone I know.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.