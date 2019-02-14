Council on Aging Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Happy Valentine’s Day to each of you. Valentine’s Day is for lovers. . . . of chocolate!

Things are busy at the Senior Center. We have classes just about every day and card playing and Bingo abounds.

Taxes are being handled every Tuesday by appointment (683-5712).

You can join T.O.P.S. and be encouraged to lose that weight that has stuck on since Christmas indulging. (I’m talking about myself!!)

Monday night music is still going on. You can join in or just sit back and enjoy with hand-clapping or toe-tapping.

In addition to the meal, we are having a salad bar on Tuesdays and will see if we can have it more days in the future.

Grace Foot Clinic is Thursday, February 21. If you have an appointment please be sure and come in or call and cancel if you are not able to make it.

We will be closed on Monday, February 18 for President’s Day.

Pitch Tournament winners were Joretta Sawyer, Annabelle Walker, and Sybil Heckendorn.

Birthdays are good for your health. Studies show that people who have more of them live longer.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.