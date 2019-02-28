Corps Reminds Public: Highway 165 Bridge Across Table Rock Dam to Close Temporarily 

BRANSON, Mo. – The Corps of Engineers is reminding the public that it will close both lanes of Highway 165 across Table Rock Dam from 8 p.m. March 7 until 6 a.m. March 8 to install equipment needed to refurbish the dam’s head gates.

The project is scheduled for completion in June, barring weather delays. Additional road closures, will be scheduled about every two weeks, to move equipment, as work progresses.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies. Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers Table Rock Project Office regret any inconvenience this may cause and ask motorist in the area to prepare for additional travel time.

