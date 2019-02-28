Conservation Commission Action  February 2019

The Missouri Conservation Commission met on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. and Feb. 8 at 8 a.m. for closed executive sessions, and on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. for its regular open meeting at Conservation Department Headquarters in Jefferson City.

Commissioners present were: Marilynn J. Bradford, Chair; David W. Murphy, Vice Chair; and Don C. Bedell, Secretary.

The Commission received the following presentations/reports:

Relevancy Update — Jason Sumners, Resource Science Division Chief;

Report of the Regulations Committee — Mike Hubbard, Deputy Director and Chair, Regulations Committee;

Wildlife in Southeast Missouri Flood Zone — Brian Shelton, Conservation Agent;

Cervid Carcass Disposal — Charles Anderson, Resource Science Supervisor;

Financial Report — Andrew Bond, Financial Services Chief;

Major Construction Projects Report — Jacob Careaga, Design and Development Division Chief;

Information Technology Projects Report — Douglas Fees, Information Technology Services Chief;

Performance Management Work Group Update — Tom Neubauer, Human Resources Division Chief.

The Commission:

• Approved recommendations for changes to the Wildlife Code identified during the annual review.

• Approved a contract for construction of the Shanks (Ted) Conservation Area Water Control Structures Replacement project located in Pike County.

• Approved a contract for construction of the Perry (Ralph and Martha) Memorial Conservation Area Range Relocation project located in Johnson County.

• Approved the purchase of approximately 287 acres in Atchison County as an addition to Brickyard Hill Conservation Area to protect and manage loess hill prairie, which is extremely rare in Missouri.

• Approved the sale of the 40-acre Sunrise Access in Marion County. The property was originally purchased for the construction of a river access on the South Fabius River but the land was found to be too unstable.

• Approved the Unmanned Aerial System (Drone) Use Policy.

• Approved the sale of an estimated 407,387 board feet of timber located on 191 acres of Compartment 6, Deer Ridge Conservation Area in Lewis County.

Suspended or revoked one or more hunting, fishing, or trapping privileges of 14 individuals for cause:

1. Bailey T. Brown, Miller, Hunting, add four years to end of current revocation;

2. Wyatt E. Callen, Edgar Springs, Fishing, 1 Year;

3. Edward L. Dixon, Viburnum, Hunting and Fishing, 1 Year;

4. Joe B. Holly, Holland, Fishing, 2 Years;

5. Cameron R. Johanning, Lamar, All Sport, 1.5 Years;

6. Tom J. McCoy, Madison, Hunting, 2 Years;

7. Twar N. Moo, Kansas City, Hunting, 1 Year;

8. Daniel C. Shute, Lincoln, Hunting, 3 Years;

9. Jayson B. Smith, Crocker, Hunting, 3 Years;

10. William E. Smith, Macon, All Sport, 2 Years;

11. Caleb R. Sullivan, Patterson, Hunting, 6 Years;

12. John D. Turman, St. Clair, Hunting, 2 Years;

13. Matthew B. Watson, Purdy, Hunting and Fishing, add three years to end of current revocation; and

14. Matthew W. Zimmerman, Cedar Hill, Hunting, 2 Years.

Suspended or revoked all hunting and fishing privileges of 254 individuals who are not in compliance with applicable child support laws.

Suspended or revoked one or more hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges of 443 individuals in accordance with the terms of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact.

Suspended or revoked hunting privileges of two individuals who inflicted injury to another person while hunting and required the completion of hunter-education training for both.

Suspended or revoked the commercial taxidermy permit of Michael Kalcic, doing business as Wildlife Artworks Taxidermy of Smithfield, for five years for cause.

Elected Don Bedell to serve as Secretary.

Set the next regular meeting for April 11-12, 2019 in Jefferson City.

View recordings of this open meeting and other past open meetings at on.mo.gov/2nodPJU.