Cong. Smith Leads Charge to Give Working Families Permanent Tax Relief

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Jason Smith (MO-08) introduced H.R. 217, the Permanent Tax Relief for Working Families Act, to make permanent the new Child Tax Credit established under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which he coauthored as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means.

“Becoming a parent is the most important job a mother or father will ever have, but our tax code could do a better job of supporting working families,” said Congressman Smith. “In the last year that it has been in effect, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act put more money in Missourians’ pockets, and we need to give parents the long-term certainty that it will stay there. Making the new Child Tax Credit permanent will allow families the chance to plan, save, and invest in their future and help parents get started on the right foot when starting a family.”

While crafting the new tax law and advocating for a more beneficial Child Tax Credit, Congressman Smith worked closely with Ivanka Trump, a champion for working families and a strong proponent of doubling the tax credit. Speaking previously at the U.S. Capitol to rally support for the expanded Child Tax Credit, Ivanka Trump said it is a priority of the Trump administration to ensure working American families can thrive.

“When you think about the last time there was comprehensive tax reform, it was decades ago. The composition of our workforce looked very different, and our homes looked very different,” said Ivanka Trump. “Today in the vast majority of homes, parents are working. Our tax code has to recognize this reality and support our dual values of work and family.”

Before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law by President Trump, the Child Tax Credit was only available to certain qualifying families and worth up to $1,000. Because of Congressman Smith’s work, the credit was expanded to $2,000 per child with a valid social security number and made refundable.

While the initial Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2017 made the enhanced Child Tax Credit permanent, Senate filibuster rules prevented permanency. Without any action from Congress, the Child Tax Credit will decrease from $2,000 to $1,000 in the coming years.