Community Improvement Grants Available to 4-H and FFA Youth

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Developing a thriving rural Missouri is important to FCS Financial. The Shaping Rural Missouri grant program offers Missouri 4-H and FFA organizations $500 grants to implement projects that will benefit their rural communities and youth development.

“Providing opportunities for rural community development is important to FCS Financial because our employees and customers live in these same areas,” said Scott Gardner, Vice President, Sales & Marketing. “These grants not only strengthen our rural communities but allow our youth to work as a team to accomplish a goal.”

Funds are awarded to assist club or chapter members in bringing positive change by establishing projects that make their local communities better places to live. FCS Financial encourages applicants to collaborate with other community organizations to develop and complete their improvement project.

Last year, FCS Financial funded 40 projects across Missouri. Youth built picnic tables, planted trees and landscaped school grounds to improve their local communities.

Since the grant’s inception in 2012, more than $120,000 has been distributed across Missouri.

Applications are online and due April 1, 2019. Apply or find more information about the Shaping Rural Missouri grant program at www.myfcsfinancial.com, click on the About Us tab and then select Community Giving or call 1-800-369-3276 ext. 1173.

FCS Financial serves 102 counties through 21 offices in Missouri. FCS Financial is a member of the Farm Credit System. The system is a nationwide network of cooperative lending institutions that provides credit and financial services to farmers, ranchers, rural residents and agribusinesses. With more than 100 years of agricultural lending experience, the Farm Credit System is the largest single provider of agricultural credit in the United States.