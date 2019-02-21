Commissioners Open Bids For Machinery Upgrades and Road Supplies

Douglas County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, Feb. 11, with Presiding Commissioner Lance Stillings, District No. 1 Commissioner Craig Cunningham, and District No. 2 Commissioner Lawson Curtis in attendance.

During the meeting, commissioners opened four bids for the purchase of new blades. Costs considered were from Wear Parts & Equipment, $10,890; Viebock, $14,129.50; Murphy, $11,783.20; and Fabick, $9,883.50. Commissioners selected the low bid from Fabick.

Costs associated with purchasing new pipes were also reviewed, with submissions from Metal Culvert and Viebock, and costs of $16,255.08 and $25,057.72, respectively. Viebrock received the award.

Commissioners also discussed bids received from Mountain Grove Gravel, J & L Tire, Mansfield Lime and Stone Quarry, Inc. and Grove Quarry, but according to meeting minutes, no other decisions were forthcoming.