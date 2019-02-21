Comic Convention Coming to Branson March 8-10

BRANSON –– In less than a month Branson, Missouri will serve as host to a new era of comic conventions as it welcomes the inaugural Branson Con to the Hilton Branson Convention Center on March 8th, 9th and 10th. Branson Con is a comic convention run by fans, for the fans.

Branson Con 2019 celebrity guests will include: Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Nicholas Brendon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Chad Lindberg (The Fast and the Furious), Scott Velvet (Game of Pawns), Andy Field (Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location), Joe Gaudet (Five Night’s at Freddy’s: Ultimate Custom Night) and Chuck Huber (Dragon Ball Z).

At the heart of every great comic convention are the phenomenal cosplayers, which is why Branson-Con will be hosting the largest cosplay event of the year, with over $5,000 in cash prizes. Separated into four categories; Novice, Master, Youth and Exhibition, the Branson-Con Cosplay Contest will highlight the imagination and abilities of cosplayers of all skill levels. Cosplay contest rules and additional information can be found at bransoncomiccon.com.

A fantastic line-up of Professional Cosplay Artists will also be joining us at Branson Con, including Bruce Holt, Cara Nicole, Rhapsodia Cosplay, BB Cosplay, Triple Diamond Cosplay, Agent Stan, Neal Haze and Jen Greeley.

Branson-Con will display abundant aisles of vendors, artists, writers and crafters on the show floor, as well as dozens of workshops, panels and nerd-tivities for attendees to participate in throughout the convention center. Vendors or individuals interested in booking a booth space are invited to email vendors@bransoncomiccon.com.

When the vendor floor closes Saturday night March 9th, attendees are invited join Branson Con in the Ballroom of the Branson Convention Center for a Smash Party featuring Switch.It.Up and Machine Gun Symphony. Tickets are $10 at the door, but all Branson Con attendees get in for FREE! Special seating will also be given to Branson Con VIP Passholders.

Adult and Youth VIP, Weekend and Single Day tickets are all on sale now at bransoncomiccon.com. Youth passes are available for ages 11 to 17. Children 10 and under are free with a paying adult. All children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult during all hours of the con.

Branson Con is made possible by our generous sponsors, Branson’s IMAX Entertainment Complex, The Celebrity Car Museum, Ozarks Marketing Group, The Branson Loop, Main Street Marina, Aaron’s, The Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks, Q102 FM and Ozark Mountain Media Group. Additional convention support is made possible by the City of Branson, Branson Convention and Visitors Bureau and participating area businesses, clubs and organizations.