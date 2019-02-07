CofO Announces Fall President’s List, and Dean’s List for 2018

POINT LOOKOUT — College of the Ozarks has recognized students for earning a high level of academic distinction during the fall 2018 semester with inclusion on the President’s List or Dean’s List.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must maintain a 4.0 minimum grade point average during the semester and carry at least 15 credit hours.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a 3.6 minimum grade point average during the semester and carry at least 15 credit hours.

Qualifying for the President’s List is Emily Nicole Todd, of Bradleyville, Mo., a graduate of Bradleyville R-I High School.

Local students qualifying for the Dean’s List are as follows:

Nathan Joel Bruffett of Ava, Mo., a graduate of Ava Victory Academy;

Kathrin Buff, of Ava, a graduate of Ava High School;

Chase Ryan Gastineau, Ava, a graduate of Ava High School;

Elizabeth Ann Tredway of Ava, a homeschool graduate; and

Daytona LeAnn Shelton of Wasola, a graduate of Ava Victory Academy.

About College of the Ozarks

College of the Ozarks is a private, Christian, liberal arts college, located in Point Lookout, Mo., on a 1,000-acre campus. Christian values, hard work, and financial responsibility comprise the fundamental building blocks of the “Hard Work U” experience. To achieve its vision, the College pursues academic, vocational, Christian, patriotic, and cultural goals.