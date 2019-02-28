Citizens of the Month

Ava R-1 High School Citizens of the Month for February are Kayden Myers (left) and Emaly Keyes (center). They are shown with Kiwanis representative Glenda Little, Colton Hall of Home Pride Bank, and High School Principal Nathan Houk (right). The award is sponsored by Ava’s Kiwanis Club and HomePride Bank.

