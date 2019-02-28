Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Feb. 17 – Attendance today was 32. Special music was by Miss Linda Roberts, Jeff & Lora Hubbard, Jeff & Lora, Pastor Gary & I.

Happy Anniversary went to Pastor Gary & me, Happy Birthday went to Richard “Chump” Bailey.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message on “Faith”, using Scriptures from 2 Corinthians 5:1-8 & Hebrews 11:1.

Sunday evening Special music was by Miss Linda Roberts, Jeff & Lora Hubbard, Pastor Gary & I.

Pastor Gary brought the evening message, continuing about “Walking By Faith, Not By Sight”, using the Scriptures 2Corinthians 5:1-8.

Special prayer requests were for my daughter, Tabitha Spencer-Foot Surgery, Miss Colleen Lakey-Broken Hip, Mr. Herval & Miss Jean Porter-health.

Feb. 24 – Wed. Evening Bible Study this week was about “The Sermon on the Mount” , Matthew 5:21-30.

Sunday morning we had 25 in attendance. Special music was by Mr Jeff Hubbard, Instrumental, & Miss Lora Hubbard & I.

Happy Birthday this week was for Kel & Kelis Abraham, & Rhett Butler.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message “All Things Work For Good, but it doesn’t stop there, there’s more to it.” Romans 8:28-29.

Sunday evening special music was by Pastor Gary.

Special prayer requests today were for Don Lunn-upcoming leg surgery, Mandy Bunch-thyroid trouble, Alex Carter-sick, Cindy Fleetwood-health, the Breeding family, Tiffany West & Josiah-sick, Linda Roberts-pneumonia, Shelton baby & mom, Casey-accident, Tabitha Spencer-foot surgery, Colleen Lakey- broken hip.

Service times are Sunday morning 10:00, Sunday evening 6:00, Wednesday evening 7:00.

Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Associate Pastor Don Lunn 417-683-1413.