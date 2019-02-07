Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Jan. 27, 2019 – Attendance Sunday morning was 37. Bro. Don Lunn opened the service with Psalms 135:1-3.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message about “A New Start” using scriptures from Genesis 1:1 “In the beginning, God..” He also used Exodus 12:1-7 and John 1:19-29. “You’ve got to apply the blood of the Lamb! The perfect Lamb!

Special prayer requests were for Jennifer Lamb, Jeff Hubbard, Bill Merritt, Harlin Howerton, Beth Carpenter, Tammy Hinnrichs, Mary Brooks, Helga Emrick, Don Reed, Gracie Fleetwood, and Naomi Stephens.

Sunday evening special music was Pastor Gary, Kel-El, and Creighton, and Sis. Linda Roberts.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message about “The Holy Spirit.” Scriptures used were Acts 7:51; Ephesians 4:30-31 1 Samuel 16:14; Matthew 12:31-32. The Holy Spirit is the executor, Spirit of God, Comforter, all powerful, all knowing, everywhere, the power line; convicts of sin, speaks, teaches, makes intercession, bears witness, reveals things of God, illuminates the mind, gives joy, gives discernment, bears fruit and gives gifts. God – on the throne, Jesus – sitting at the right hand of the Father, Holy Spirit – dwells in us.

Feb. 3, 2019 – Sunday morning attendance was 33. Sis. Linda sang. Pastor Gary brought the morning message about “Are You Saved?” He used scriptures from 1 John 1:5-1, 2:1-6, Acts 10:9-15.

Special prayer requests were for Gale Goin, Kenneth, and Kevin Breeding, Gracie Fleetwood, Charlotte Bolding, Gary Harvill family, Clifford Madewell, Tiffany West, Naomi Stephens, Don Reed, Bill Merritt and Jeff Hubbard.

Sunday evening, special music was by Lora Hubbard and Linda Roberts.

Bro. Don Lunn brought the evening message about “Cutting Corners,” using scriptures from Ecclesiastes 9:10, Colossians 3:23 and Matthew 7:13-14. If Noah would have cut corners on his Ark measurements, it probably would have sunk!

Service times are Sunday morning at 10., Sunday evening at 6, and Wednesday evening at 7.

This Saturday morning at 7 is the Men’s Breakfast and the Ladies Meeting at 10.

Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785; Assoc. Pastor Don Lunn 417-683-1413.